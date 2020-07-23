ComicCon@Home: Oscar Isaac Developing Legendary Comic

A bad cop suffers a “psychic head wound” and finds himself stuck in the middle of a battle between heaven and hell. For an actor/producer who’s made a name for himself in one of the world’s biggest film franchises, it’s a perfect idea to create a new franchise for himself. Or at least one heck of a strong genre film that gives him a chance to play a little more complicated than he could in a galaxy far, far away.

Through his production company Mad Gene, Isaac teamed with childhood friends to create the story that would become Head Wounds: Sparrow. With the auspices of Legendary Comics, he and his friends got comics creators to come onboard and do the graphic novel — all the pieces are in place to generate excitement before going ahead with a film production. That’s not cynicism here at Fanboy Planet; that’s reality, and it’s a smart move. It may be a long time before live-action films make it through the production pipeline, and in the meantime, comics are the right way to get the story in front of people.

Here’s the full Legendary Comics panel:

And here’s the press release from Legendary Comics: