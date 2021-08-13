Danny DeVito Writing A Penguin Story

If you’re a fan of the movies he’s directed, you know Danny DeVito knows how to tell a story. And if you know Danny DeVito, you know that he was an indelible Oswald Cobblepot in Tim Burton’s Batman Returns. How has it taken DC this long to ask DeVito to try his hand at writing comics?

In the upcoming Gotham City Villains Anniversary Giant #1, the publisher teams the actor/director with superstar artist Dan Mora to tell a special tale of the Penguin. While that would be worth it for the twisted take DeVito will no doubt bring to the character, the book itself is full of all-star efforts to celebrate the anniversaries of several of Batman’s rogues gallery — some famous (Poison Ivy, Ra’s al Ghul) and some not so famous but still fun (Killer Moth). And it’s just in time for the holidays, hitting your local comics shop on November 30, 2021.

The announced talent involved includes writers Wes Craig, G. Willow Wilson, Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Joshua Williamson, Stephanie Phillips, Dan Watters, and Mairghread Scott, teamed with artists like Wes Craig, Emma Rios, Riccardo Federici, Max Raynor, Max Fiumara, Skylar Patridge, Ariela Kristantina, Khary Randolph, Jill Thompson, Christian Ward, Gabriel Walta, and others. Lee Bermejo created the main cover, with variants by Frank Quitely, Craig, Riccardo Federici, Mora, Marguerite Sauvage, and more.