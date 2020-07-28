Darwyn Cooke: The Lost Interview

At WonderCon 2008, Warner Bros. Animation premiered the DC Universe animated adaptation of Darwyn Cooke’s Justice League: The New Frontier. At the time, I was invited to interview much of the talent involved, including Cooke himself. It was an energizing conversation with one of the best comics creators of the 21st Century.

Unfortunately at the time, that interview was never transcribed and I thought I’d lost it. I’ve been upset about it for a long time. Digging through a hard drive recently, I found the audio file, and have added images to it, because even though Darwyn Cooke passed away a few years ago, he was on the cusp of even greater work back in 2008, and what he told me about his own work ethic has stayed with me ever since. I hope you agree that it’s still worth listening to in 2020. He was a humble genius, and a kind man.

Here are links to some of Darwyn Cooke's work.

and just because I love poring over Darwyn Cooke’s artwork:

