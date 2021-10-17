DC Fandome 2021: The Batman Strikes March 4

Vengeance has arrived. At least, that’s what we’ll be saying on March 4, when Matt Reeves’ take on Batman, The Batman, hits theaters. Starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Reeves’ film is supposed to be more horror-tinged, clearly with a darker take on The Riddler (Paul Dano) than we’ve seen in live action. Warner Bros.’ has a lot riding on this, already having greenlight a Gotham PD series for HBO Max tied directly to this, with Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot in line for a series as well.

As always with a trailer, it’s hard to say. It looks like… the Batman. We’ve seen so many versions in the past two decades, and Andy Muschietti is delivering two other versions in the upcoming The Flash after Reeves’ film opens. The rhythms are here. Pattinson has a less silly voice than Christian Bale did in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. And the trailer at least lays out there’s a strong relationship happening between Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and Batman — not Bruce Wayne (yet).

Reeves is an interesting filmmaker, so it’s going to be worth it to follow the Bat-signal to the theater on March 4. Every generation gets the Batman it deserves; this cycle just went really fast — almost in a flash.