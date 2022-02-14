Doctor Strange In The Super Bowl Of Madness

Here you go: Benedict Cumberbatch plays at least two roles in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though both are Stephen Strange. This teaser has the strongest evidence yet that the Stephen Strange from What If? on Disney+ is one of the villains in this film. Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) returns, carrying on his mission from the end of Doctor Strange. Sorcerers must be destroyed. From all the chaos caused by the spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Mordo might have a point.

But there’s also Gargantos — Shuma-Gorath in the comics — a shambling Old One that may have connections to the real villain of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. A mysterious voice also says, “we should tell him the truth.” That mysterious voice also sounds a lot like Patrick Stewart. Does this mean we’re getting a multiversal Illuminati? Will this connect to Jonathan Majors’ future role as Kang the Conqueror? What exactly is the truth? That bringing Sam Raimi into the official Marvel Cinematic Universe as a director is a master stroke?

Well, we knew that. We also know that America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) will step into this universe from hers. We didn’t know that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) had had a few conversations with the Vision about the Multiverse. It just gets curiouser and curiouser.