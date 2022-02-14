Movie Review: Marry Me

When adapting the Keenspot graphic novel Marry Me to film, director Kat Coiro could have gone two ways with casting. Use an up and comer and audiences might have a hard time believing in the world-wide sensation that Kat is supposed to be. Or go with a star whose career actually has mirrored the script update (by John Rogers, Tami Sagher, and Harper Dill) and let her very presence do some of the emotional connection work.

Though no doubt Dill tailored a lot once Jennifer Lopez came on board, Marry Me pokes gentle fun at her image. It’s also clear that both J-Lo and Owen Wilson as average guy Charlie make this movie work as well as it does because of who they are. At her best, Lopez is glamorous but plays vulnerability well, and you can make fun of Wilson for his “oh, wow,” but it almost always exudes sincerity.

Look, I’ve seen You, Me, and Dupree, and I know he can’t save every project he’s in, but this one — it works. They’re a charming couple.

Where Marry Me sputters occasionally is the need for a romcom to have roadblocks. Sure, it’s unlikely that a freshly heartbroken Kat would look out into the audience at the concert she was supposed marry the cheating Bastian (Maluma) and see that one sign that said “Marry Me.” He might even be dazzled enough — and wanting to impress his daughter enough — to go along with the ceremony. It makes for a good show, and afterward, he also understands it was just one onstage kiss and nothing more because… dang it, Charlie is a good guy.

Side note: better than his graphic novel counterpart, literally named Guy, because Charlie feels real. Guy is frighteningly perfect. But it’s a different audience: the graphic novel is for middle-school readers, and the movie… well, it’s just meant to be a good date movie.

In Coiro’s hands, both performers play their warmest but never get out of control. Maybe Sarah Silverman as Parker goes big, but only when the movie needs it. (And she’s way way toned down from the comics version of Parker.) So it’s believable that Kat and Charlie might find themselves actually enjoying each other’s company, and it’s strangely delightful (and accurate) to see how Kat’s music and choreography could help Charlie’s Math team — and his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman) — sharpen their skills. (That’s why it should be STEAM, people, not just STEM.)

So it’s just hard to buy it when they trip themselves up. But do so they must because they must.

Marry Me is occasionally pretty sharp, but charming. The music has its charms, too, though I admit that like Charlie, I have a hard time naming one of J-Lo’s hits. But I also believe that J-Lo might not know the deep cut from Camelot that Charlie wins her over with — and dang it, whichever screenwriter added that touch, you won me.

We’ll next see Coiro directing She-Hulk for Disney+, so you might want to check out Marry Me to see how she can keep control on farce. Because who’s more powerful: a lawyer who turns into a green-skinned giant or J-Lo?