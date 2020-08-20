Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #582: Lean Green Comics Machine
The world may be a mess, but we've got something to read...
We’re so happy to bring Nate back for a second week in a row, and even happier to be joined by comics shop owner Steve Mix to talk about the impact of recent changes at DC Comics and the DC Universe. We’ll also review the latest on movies from Disney in your living room, and remind you to watch Before the Fire which just got nationwide on-demand release.
Picks of the Week:
- The Banks graphic novel
- Dark Nights Death Metal #1
- The Man Who F#&%ED Up Time #4
- The Immortal Hulk #36
Calendar:
- Lucifer Season 5, August 21
- The Boys Season 2, Sept 4
Stay safe out there!
Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa, and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/14/2020
Published 8/19/2020
