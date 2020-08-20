Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #582: Lean Green Comics Machine

We’re so happy to bring Nate back for a second week in a row, and even happier to be joined by comics shop owner Steve Mix to talk about the impact of recent changes at DC Comics and the DC Universe. We’ll also review the latest on movies from Disney in your living room, and remind you to watch Before the Fire which just got nationwide on-demand release.

Picks of the Week:

The Banks graphic novel

Dark Nights Death Metal #1

The Man Who F#&%ED Up Time #4

The Immortal Hulk #36

Calendar:

Lucifer Season 5, August 21

The Boys Season 2, Sept 4

Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa, and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 8/14/2020

Published 8/19/2020

