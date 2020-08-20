Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode #582: Lean Green Comics Machine

The world may be a mess, but we've got something to read...

We’re so happy to bring Nate back for a second week in a row, and even happier to be joined by comics shop owner Steve Mix to talk about the impact of recent changes at DC Comics and the DC Universe. We’ll also review the latest on movies from Disney in your living room, and remind you to watch Before the Fire which just got nationwide on-demand release.

Picks of the Week:

Calendar:

  • Lucifer Season 5, August 21
  • The Boys Season 2, Sept 4

Stay safe out there!

Featuring Derek McCaw, Nate Costa, and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 8/14/2020
Published 8/19/2020

About Ric Bretschneider
When Ric Bretschneider isn't producing the Fanboy Planet Podcast, he obsessively collects geek activities. If you Google him, you'd swear you're looking at five different guys. A professional software developer for decades, your computer likely has at least one application he's worked on. He consults with individuals and groups on how to effectively present and engage an audience. Lately he’s been into pro and fan applications of e-communities and podcasting. When he has a moment, Ric reads books and comics, and plays analog board and card games. He's here to help people, it's what he does.

