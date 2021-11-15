Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 592: CarrCast 2021

CarrCast 2021
Note: This episode begins with the audio portion of our video interview with Carr D’Angelo, and then at 41:40 moves to this week’s noteables in comics.

We journey to Earth-2 — Earth-2 Comics, that is. Now that the multiverse has been restored and we can all freely visit, store owner Carr D’Angelo returns to the Fanboy Planet podcast. And this time, he has a podcast of his own! Watch the conversation that runs from The Defenders to Stray Dogs and beyond. Then keep an eye out — the audio edition of this episode will have bonus content!

What’s in the Bag?

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 11/11/2021
Published 11/15/2021

