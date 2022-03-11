Fanboy Planet Podcast: No One Sells Light Bulbs in Gotham City

March 11, 2022 | Ric Bretschneider | , , , ,

Turn off the lights and listen to our spoiler free breakdown on The Batman, along with all things Batman, and a few other comics.

Comics featured in this episode:

You can find The Insane God, and other books by commenter Jay Hartlove, on Amazon.

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 3/8/2022
Published 3/11/2022

