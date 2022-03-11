Fanboy Planet Podcast: No One Sells Light Bulbs in Gotham City
Turn off the lights and listen to our spoiler free breakdown on The Batman, along with all things Batman, and a few other comics.
Comics featured in this episode:
- Bruce Wayne Agent of Shield by Chuck Dixon and Cary Nord
- Moon Knight: The Complete Collection by Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood
- King of Spies by Mark Millar and Mateo Scalera
- She Hulk by Rainbow Rowell and Rogé Antonio
- Velvet by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting
- Milestone Compendium Volume One
You can find The Insane God, and other books by commenter Jay Hartlove, on Amazon.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 3/8/2022
Published 3/11/2022
Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchase made through links on this site may generate revenue for us.
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
Subscribe
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.