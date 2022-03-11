The 3 Faces Of Moon Knight

Though fewer phases than the moon, it looks like Marc Spector has 3 faces of Moon Knight. At least, in the television series. In the comics, Marc Spector has many identities, though we can’t promise Oscar Isaac won’t push for more if Moon Knight goes to a second season on Disney+. It’s enough for now that we have the troubled Spector, a soldier-of-fortune suffering from dissociative identity disorder, assuming at least two other identities worthy of their own posters.

The white-suited Mr. Knight tends to take more of an investigative role, though he’s not afraid to get his white gloves bloody. In a more straightforward superheroic look, Moon Knight himself looks… old. Ancient Egypt old. And that means Moon Knight may be as strange and supernatural as Jeff Lemire and Gregory Smallwood’s run on the book. (Though Warren Ellis created the Mr. Knight identity, Lemire and Smallwood’s take truly explored why he exists.)

Keep an eye on this series. It likely has a stronger tie to the next phase of movies than we previously thought. There’s a Marvel Halloween special coming in October 2022, that will star Werewolf by Night. Moon Knight first appeared in the pages of Werewolf by Night, though the one that makes it to Disney+ might not be the original Jack Russell. (Seriously, that was his name.) However, rumors circulating around fandom right now make it sound like Mahershala Ali will physically debut as Blade in the special before appearing in a cinematic reboot of the character. (In the pilot for the short-lived Blade TV series, an off-handed reference was made to Marc Spector.)

Fans are hoping to see a Marvel Supernatural Cinematic Universe, Doctor Strange notwithstanding. Blade has been heard in the mid-credits scene of Eternals, warning Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) not to touch the Ebony Blade. But the real supernatural world may be starting on Moon Knight. Can Ghost Rider be that far behind? Could we soon see a better take on Man-Thing than that early 2000s film that we’re all better off pretending never happened?

I’ll bet Mr. Knight knows. So here’s a bonus look at one of the 3 faces.