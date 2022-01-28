Fanboy Planet Podcast: The Digital Comics World 2022
Confused about online comics? Scared by digital comics? Don’t know what to buy vs subscribe to? Derek and Ric review the current state of online and digital comics and give you a tour of where to go and what to see.
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 1/25/2022
Published 1/27/2022
