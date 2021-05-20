First Look At Netflix’s Horror Anime Trese!

They may not be the ghosts and ghouls most are familiar with, but if you grew up in a Filipino household, you might know them very well. Luckily, the streets of Manila have Alexandra Trese to stand against the darkness and maintain the balance with the supernatural world. Since last December when I discovered the first trade paperback of Trese by Budjette Tan and KaJO Baldisimo, I’ve been waiting for more news and information on the upcoming anime. And it’s here — opening a door to a mythology I knew very little about, but found instantly captivating. We’ll be able to walk through on June 11, 2021, in a series overseen by producer/director Jay Oliva — familiar to animation fans as the director of Justice League Dark from Warner Animation. But this is darker.

The trailer has a tone that may mean Alexandra has been softened a little bit, but only a little bit. Taking over the family business and dealing with creatures most people don’t want to admit exist can take its toll. Shay Mitchell voices Alexandra Trese in the English language cast (this is officially a release from Netflix Philippines), and she’s joined by Darren Criss, Lou Diamond Phillips, and others– including the great Eric Bauza (who’s killing it on Looney Tunes Cartoons).

As is only appropriate, Netflix has a Filipino voice cast as well, led by Liza Soberano and professional voice actors local to Manila.

From Netflix: