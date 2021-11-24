Hawkeye Seems Like A Real Nice Guy: "Save The City" From Rogers: The Musical

Disney+ dropped the first two episodes of Hawkeye today, but that wasn’t enough. They want you to sing along with it, as early in the first episode Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) endures the Marvel Cinematic Universe musical sensation “Rogers: The Musical.” Though we can assume that it covers World War II to the endgame against Thanos, what we see is a wonky and impressively pitch-perfect parody musical number based on the Battle of New York.

Except maybe for the special effects. But when you’re telling the story of the most real American hero New York has ever seen, maybe you don’t need to compete with falling chandeliers or helicopters onstage. All you need is one of the original stars of “Rent,” Adam Pascal, to lift you into the magic. He’s not Rogers, just an innocent bystander who seems to do an awful lot of narration, but it’s perfect. He’s joined onstage by Ty Taylor, Rory Donovan, Derek Klena, Bonnie Milligan, Christopher Sieber, and Shayna Steele in a number composed by Marc Shaiman with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. So… will we see the full musical someday?