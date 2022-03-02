John Hodgman And David Rees Spill The Secrets Of Dicktown

March 2, 2022 | Derek McCaw | ,

What happens when a boy detective hits a mid-life crisis? John Hunchman is pushing 40, still solving mysteries for teenagers, and hanging around with his childhood bully. Because who else will hang out with him? That’s the set-up for Dicktown, now entering its 2nd season on FXX and streaming on Hulu. It’s funny and it’s smart, never letting a good reference get in the way of a good story. Creators John Hodgman and David Rees sat down with Derek to talk about the show and what to expect on Season 2.

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

