John Hodgman And David Rees Spill The Secrets Of Dicktown
March 2, 2022 | | Interviews, TV
What happens when a boy detective hits a mid-life crisis? John Hunchman is pushing 40, still solving mysteries for teenagers, and hanging around with his childhood bully. Because who else will hang out with him? That’s the set-up for Dicktown, now entering its 2nd season on FXX and streaming on Hulu. It’s funny and it’s smart, never letting a good reference get in the way of a good story. Creators John Hodgman and David Rees sat down with Derek to talk about the show and what to expect on Season 2.
