Liam Sharp Keeps X-O Manowar Unconquered!

Valiant wasn’t messing around with its “Year of Valiant” idea. Big event after big event, but as far as we’re concerned, there’s nothing bigger than bringing in Liam Sharp for art duties on the latest X-O Manowar arc: Unconquered. Because that defines Sharp’s art through the ups and downs of the industry.

He made a splash on Death’s Head II, some extremely creepy Man-Thing, and more through the 90s. A co-founder of Madefire, Sharp helped shape a major leap forward in digital comics before DC tapped him to team with Greg Rucka on Wonder Woman. Then he created the opulent Batman/Wonder Woman: The Brave and the Bold, and of course, two “seasons” of the mind-blowing The Green Lantern with Grant Morrison. Through it all, his work never stands still — as proven by the recent Batman: Reptilian with Garth Ennis.

X-O Manowar should provide another chance for an artistic showcase. When you look at that resumé, you see an artist with a unique ability to combine the natural world with high technology. How has it taken this long for Valiant Comics to knock on Sharp’s virtual door? He’ll be teaming with a strong writing team, Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad.

Or as Valiant puts it:

Aric of Dacia is X-O MANOWAR, a relentless and brave warrior torn from the past who wields the most powerful sentient armor in the universe. When X-O’s latest battle brings him into uncharted cosmic territory, he encounters a powerful enemy that will rip open old wounds and force Aric into treacherous, uncertain waters. Fan-favorite co-writers BECKY CLOONAN and MICHAEL W. CONRAD are joined by blockbuster artist LIAM SHARP to present X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED, a gripping sci-fi epic that embraces the beloved character’s history while challenging him in a whole new way. X-O’s next battle begins this November.

There’s more to Valiant’s announcements this morning — including work from Cullen Bunn who, as Valiant accurately says, is a master of horror. He’ll be creating a team of Valiant’s supernatural heroes in Book of Shadows.

SHADOWMAN. PUNK MAMBO. ETERNAL WARRIOR. DOCTOR MIRAGE. And [CLASSIFIED]. The supernatural protectors of the Valiant Universe unite for the very first time to stand against a terrifying ancient threat. No one is safe as Exarch Fane has his cold hands on the Book of Shadows. From the master of horror CULLEN BUNN and rising star artist RICCARDO LATINA, BOOK OF SHADOWS is a supernatural event that forms a brand-new team in the Valiant Universe… but will they be enough to stop Exarch Fane’s wrath? The all-new team arrives this July.

Finally, Bloodshot becomes the mature readers title it has screamed to be. He’ll be unleashed as opposed to X-O Manowar being unconquered.

When living weapons break out of a top-secret facility, the nanite-infused supersoldier BLOODSHOT must journey across the United States to stop these twisted and lethal creations from unleashing more bloodshed and devastation on the neglected small towns and forgotten corners of the country. Will Bloodshot need to kill all of them… or can some of them be redeemed just like he was? From Ringo Award-nominated writer DENIZ CAMP and acclaimed artist JON DAVIS-HUNT comes BLOODSHOT UNLEASHED, the popular character’s first mature readers story that truly lives up to its name. The mayhem begins this September.

If these sound exciting to you, and they should, let your local comics shop know!