Marvel Draws Wild Cards

Some drew an ace, and get super powers. Some drew a joker, and their bodies mutate. The lucky ones, perhaps, drew the Black Queen, dying painfully. These are the victims of the Wild Card virus, and the focus of the Wild Cards shared universe novels edited by George R.R. Martin. A series begun in the mid-80s and currently in development as a series of TV series, Wild Cards finally returns to comics — and Marvel has it.

Paul Cornell and Mike Hawkins will adapt (and somewhat reimagine) the origins of the series, featuring the original line-up of heroes and villains in Wild Cards: The Drawing of Cards. If you don’t know the Wild Cards universe, this will be a great entry point, and perhaps it will be followed up by reprints of the previous comics series from Marvel. Some of science fiction’s best writers contribute to the anthology novels, and Cornell is no slouch himself.

