Lightsabers On The Galactic Starcruiser

Galactic Starcruiser… now that’s a name I haven’t heard in a long time… probably not since the last D23, in the before times when we all gathered and crowded in order to see a tiny mock-up of Walt Disney World’s new Star Wars themed hotel in Orlando. That we haven’t been able to have much excitement about it since isn’t Disney’s fault. The world has been occupied with other things.

But in 2022, you will be able to visit a galaxy far, far away (assuming you don’t live in Florida), and even though that’s a delay from the originally planned opening, that’s allowed Disney Imagineering to bring something else to light. Lightsabers, that is. They’re real. Or at least the illusion is real enough that we’re going to go nuts seeing them live and in person. (The accompanying video is not done with CG — though there might be a tricky camera angle involved.)

For the near future, they’ll be an upgrade for cast members performing as Jedi and Sith. It may be a while before Disney feels comfortable selling these to the average guest at a Galactic Trading Post, though they’re probably less dangerous than the high end tube replicas that are available now.

As the sun sets on Star Wars Day 2021 — though as I’m Geek Orthodox, I celebrate it May 25th — get excited by this short video and start saving up. Ric and I talked about the hotel a bit on the last podcast; he’s all in and I admit that 3 days of immersive theater might wear on me. Then again, it’s Star Wars…