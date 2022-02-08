Lightyear Trailer Goes To… Oh, You Know

Pixar could be showing us scenes out of order, and certainly out of context. Though there are clearly light moments, Lightyear may be more of a hard sci-fi film than we thought. I’d joked it was the in-universe grim and gritty remake of the Buzz Lightyear of Star Command animated series that Tim Allen’s Buzz in the Toy Story franchise was spun out of. It won’t be grim and gritty, but writer Pete Docter and director Angus MacLane may be building an all-new franchise. Because this looks like a seriously fun adventure.

It’s also a little reverse — the narration implies that Buzz Lightyear is trying to escape back to Earth. There’s grimness to be had in a seriously bulked up dark redesign of Emperor Zurg. There’s also a talking mechacat, voiced by animator Peter Sohn. And you play David Bowie’s “Starman” over it all? Bowie music always grabs me. Always.

It doesn’t hurt that Chris Evans voices the lead role, one of the top two Chrises working in Hollywood today. But mostly, Lightyear gives me hope. Hope that in June of 2022 we’ll all feel safer going back to movie theaters. Hope that it won’t be streaming immediately on Disney+, though I have appreciated the convenience of watching Disney films at home. If I’m right, Pixar will have knocked this out of the park and it will need to be seen on a big screen.

Here’s hoping.

Lightyear opens June 17, 2022 — at a theater near you, but hopefully not in your living room. Sorry.