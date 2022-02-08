Are You Ready For Young Kolchak?

With just over 2 days left on the Kickstarter for Kolchak: The Night Stalker 50th Anniversary anthology graphic novel, editor James Aquilone has released a cool little preview of a story Fanboy Planet podcast listeners already knew about. David Avallone and Julius Ohta have teamed for a 14 pager called “The Funny Place,” featuring a teen-aged Carel Kolchak following up on his first story. Set in Coney Island during the late 1930s, the story gave Marvel artist Ohta the challenge of envisioning a young Darren McGavin. As we noted on the podcast, it’s hard to do with an actor who looked like he was born 40.

In addition to Avallone and Ohta, the project has just added work by Steve Niles, Gabriel Hardman, and Nancy Holder. The pedigree on this book is really strong. And if you’re a fan of Kolchak, you already know it will be fun. If you’re not yet a fan of Kolchak, this is your chance.

The campaign ends Thursday, 2/10, at 11:59 pm EST. You can follow the efforts on Twitter @Kolchak50.