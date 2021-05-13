Admit it. You look at that poster and get a serious Big Finish Doctor Who vibe. And why not? Loki, the God of Mischief, works for the Time Variance Authority in the upcoming Disney+ series. He’ll be jumping through time, alternate realities, and possibly confronting himself time and time again. Overseen by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Owen Wilson, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has even changed the time continuum of Disney+ Marvel Studios series, shifting from new episodes on Friday to new episodes on Wednesday. That means the weekends start earlier, right?

On June 9, we can dive into the glory of Loki running through the multiverse, and no doubt it will be a series as delightfully confusing as WandaVision. So, gang, could we just shut up on Facebook and Twitter on Wednesdays now? Some of us have to work in the morning. Thanks. Because we all know already that Marvel Studios did it again. Or maybe, they’ve done it many times before in the past… in other worlds…