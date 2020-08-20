Marvel Collects Early Aliens

In comics, no one can hear you scream.

To celebrate their taking over the license for 20th Century Studios’ (no longer Fox) Aliens franchise, Marvel will gather comics we guarantee are great reading — Dark Horse’s early takes from the 1980s up until 1992’s Alien 3 adaptation. They’re proof that comics do keep franchises alive. It was great storytelling from edgy creators that got fans excited for the property, spinning into unlikely action figure lines and eventually crossing over with Predator. (The comics of which are better than the films.)

This collection will contain: Aliens (1988) 1-6, Aliens (1989) 1-4, Aliens: Earth War (1990) 1-4, Aliens: Genocide (1991) 1-4, Aliens: Hive (1992) 1-4, Aliens: Tribes (1992) 1, Aliens: Newt’s Tale (1992) 1-2, Alien 3 (1992) 1-3 and Aliens: Space Marines (1992) 1-12—plus material from Dark Horse Presents (1986) 24, 42-43, 56; Dark Horse Presents Fifth Anniversary Special (1991) 1; and Dark Horse Insider (1989) 14-27.

Marvel sent out the direct market exclusive cover by artist Mark A. Nelson — it’s weird to me that omnibuses do that, but it sells. The main as yet unreleased cover will be by Greg Land. And Marvel promises they’re just getting started… because Dark Horse had a heck of a lot more Aliens comics than this.