Mister Macabre's Macabre Mansion: Dave Reda Is As Good As Dead

Filmmaker Dave Reda aka “Zombie Dave” joins Mister Macabre to talk about his frightening new horror short “As Good As Dead,” making its world premiere at Dances With Films on Friday, August 27 at the TCM Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
Fanboy Planet opening animation by Mark Teague at Dreamhaven Studios.
Mister Macabre theme excerpted from
March of Midnight by Scott Buckley | www.scottbuckley.com.au
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com
Attribution 4.0 International (CC BY 4.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.