Moon Knight Rises March 30th

He thinks he’s mild-mannered intellectual Steven Grant. Nagging visions tell him otherwise. Comics fans know that Grant is just one identity for Marc Spector, Moon Knight. Sometimes known as the Fist of Khonshu, Moon Knight started out a bit like who Batman became. Gravely wounded in an Egyptian pyramid, mercenary Spector was resurrected by the moon god Khonshu. Mostly not given supernatural abilities, Spector wears the white cloak and mask that represents his otherworldly benefactor. But Oscar Isaac as Spector may be a little bit more.

From the new trailer, it looks like the costume itself has a supernatural element. There’s something of the most recent incarnation of DC’s Ragman there. Though Moon Knight tends to get defined as a street-level hero a la Daredevil, let’s not forget that he actually first appeared in the pages of Werewolf by Night, which is rumored to be the focus of next Fall’s Marvel Halloween special. Spector also has dissociative identity disorder — in addition to his core personality and the Grant identity, he’s also New York cab driver Jake Lockley. Later comics added a consultant identity, Mr. Knight.

Disney+ dropped the trailer last night during the ESPN NFL Wild Card game, proving more than just synergy. Say it loud for those in the back — Marvel is woven into the fabric of American life. Moon Knight will debut on March 30, 2022.

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Purchases made through links on this and other pages may generate revenue for this site.