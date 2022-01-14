Will THIS Make You Want To Watch Peacemaker On HBO Max?

People, the perfect opening credits sequence has been created. With apologies to fans of The Peacemaker in comics, there’s something inherently ridiculous in his appearance, so there’s something ridiculous about the opening credits.

Show creator/director/writer/executive producer James Gunn gets it. Three episodes in, and this show balances high stakes drama with buffoonery. And like Grant Morrison, Gunn takes the approach that everything is canon. It might not exactly be the same Justice League we’ve seen on film, but Peacemaker and the Suicide Squad co-exist with it. Even Bat-Mite is real, described in modern terms that make perfect sense. Peacemaker fought a giant extraterrestial starfish, so an extra-dimensional imp? BRING IT ON.

But first… this sequence, set to Wig Wam’s “Do You Wanna Taste It?” You meet every major character, including the police from Charlton County who want to put Peacemaker back in prison. (Peacemaker was first created by Joe Gill and Pat Boyette for Charlton Comics before DC bought most of Charlton’s “Action Heroes” in the 1980s.)

It must be seen to be believed, and then it must be seen again.

Peacemaker streams on HBO Max. John Cena stars as Christopher Smith aka Peacemaker, a man who loves peace so much he is willing to kill for it.

And by the way, the entire soundtrack is worth a listen.