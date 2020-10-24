Mumblypeg: Truth Or Dare

Posted on October 24, 2020 by in Grab Bag, Podcast // 0 Comments

It’s the week before Halloween, so time to post this 1995 sketch about the scariest people on the planet: tween girls! Gale Brennan, John Mannion, Ed Meehan, and Henry Joe Peterson perform in this sketch about a middle school slumber party.

Mumblypeg was a sketch, improv, and musical troupe that performed in San Jose, California from 1993 to 1996. All were trained (and performed) at ComedySportz San Jose. The album was recorded and released in 1995, engineered by Kris Ziakis with Mike McGinn. Photography was by Chris McCaw, and graphic design by Michael Sherman.

Facebooktwitter
About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Copyright © 2020 | WordPress Theme by MH Themes