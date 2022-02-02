Remember American McGee’s Alice?

Before Tim Burton Burton-ized Disney’s Alice in Wonderland and left it deep in Depp, the gaming world planted its flag in the rabbit hole. Designer American McGee created a dark and twisted take for the PC, in which an adult Alice returned to find her childhood dreams had become a nightmare. Now McGee’s games American McGee’s Alice and American McGee’s Alice: The Madness Returns may be coming to television. Or at least a streaming service.

Screenwriter/director/producer/videogame voice artist David Hayter — best known as Solid Snake and for writing drafts of X-Men and Watchmen — has been attached to show run a series adaptation from Ted Field’s Radar Pictures in partnership with Abandon Entertainment. (When you follow all these production companies and their billing, it does start to feel like you’re spinning in Wonderland.)

Of course, this all plays into a master plan from Electronic Arts Entertainment, the games’ publisher. We have finally reached an era where movies and television have caught some of the lightning of videogames. With all this excitement over one of my favorite franchises, though, it’s too soon to say where it’s going to land. It seems perfect for Netflix, which has a weird Alice riff going with the Japanese series Alice in Borderland.

As noted above, Hayter has the credibility and credentials, voicing games and writing good genre entertainment, including Netflix’s recent Warrior Nun. Game creator McGee noted this as well, saying in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter:

“David Hayter brings imagination, experience, and stealth sneaking skills gained through successful missions in film, TV, and video games – a unique combination sure to make this adventure into Wonderland a successful one for the franchise and the fans. I am excited to be working with him and know the Alice fans will welcome him with mad affection.”

We’re all a little mad here, and the dark take involves a murder mystery, mental health, mad hatters and march hares. As a certain caterpillar might say, “who knows?” But I’m eager to see.