David Pepose Taking Over Savage Avengers!

In his own quote on Instagram: “Conan of Cimmeria, you have been found guilty of crimes against the timestream… prepare to be erased!” Deathlok hunts Conan the Barbarian, and only a new team of savage Avengers can stop him! Or can they?

Writer David Pepose teams with Carlos Magno to tell a new epic in Savage Avengers, and the only word I’ve got is “chuffed.” If you’ve been reading Fanboy Planet for a while, you know that we’ve had many conversations with David, starting after Spencer & Locke made an impact from Action Lab Entertainment. Then there was Going to the Chapel, then The O.Z., then Scout’s Honor… every one of them great books. To see him get to tackle such a major property — let’s be honest, the way he’s going, Marvel needs him more than he needs Marvel.

This is a terrific day. Maybe not for Conan, because he has a deadly time-traveling cyborg after him, but definitely good for fans!

From Marvel: