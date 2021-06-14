Stargirl Returns August 10 And Maybe Throws Some Shade

The CW dropped a trailer today that proves there’s still energy in CW superhero shows — Stargirl Season 2. Though Superman and Lois has kept up the quality largely because the two leads absolutely GET the characters, Stargirl is the show with the most promise. Originally created for the late DC Universe streaming service, the series stars Brec Bassinger as Courtney Whitmore, stepdaughter to Pat Dugan, aka former sidekick Stripesy (Luke Wilson, stealing the DC Universe just as his brother Owen is currently doing to Marvel). Using the cosmic rod created by Ted Knight (and yes, the show includes all this lore), she spent the first season fighting the Injustice Society of America and gathering a new Justice Society.

Season 2 runs exclusively on the CW, and it’s hard to tell from the trailer if the budget and production quality is the same — but they’re introducing characters that prove it’s still a show that loves its comics origins. The trailer gives us a brief recap then introduces a character we have to assume is Jade, along with first glimpses of the Thunderbolt (Jim Gaffigan) and The Shade, perfectly in character as played by Jonathan Cake. Though we’ve had to wait a long time between seasons, August 10 is now circled on my calendar… with a star.