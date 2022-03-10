Teaser For Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

“Our first visit from the stars is always the province of children’s stories and science fiction, until one day, it isn’t.” From the moment Anson Mount first appeared as Captain Christopher Pike, I hoped that we’d get a series dedicated to that era of the Enterprise. It’s been a while coming, but May 5 Paramount+ will start streaming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — a series allegedly more in tune with the original Star Trek. Stand-alone episodes dedicated to the spirit of what Gene Roddenberry originally envisioned, not a season long arc.

Whether it is or not, there’s something about the promise of Star Trek that I always want to give a fair shake. Maybe straight-forward stories truly exploring strange new worlds, infinite diversity in infinite combinations, is exactly what we need right now. To give us hope. To remind us to embrace the different. (Coincidentally, today is the 55th anniversary of the first appearance of the Horta. Thanks, Neil Kaplan.)