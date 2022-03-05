This Was One Hell Of A Pitch Meeting: Amityville In Space

This once was considered “a true story.” It was The Conjuring before The Conjuring (and the Warrens “investigated” the original haunting). The Amityville Horror was a franchise, of sorts, but now it’s like people calling vampires “draculas.” Amityville has just become another generic movie monster. Yeah, it’s a monster and it’s a house, but not to be confused with the House franchise, nor Monster House.

Supposedly, when a monster goes into space, it’s the last straw. (I confess here to enjoying Jason X.) But let’s instead focus on how strangely accessible movie-making has become if you have the dream, the will, and the sheer chutzpah. Because somehow the scariest thing about Amityville in Space is the creeping dread that I know I will watch this because… I have to know. I HAVE TO KNOW!

The description is simply this: The ultimate battle against the Amityville curse begins after the infamous murder house is exorcised from Earth and reappears in outer space. I HAVE TO KNOW!

I HAVE TO KNOW!

I HAVE TO KNOW!

Heaven help me… (sob)… I have to know…