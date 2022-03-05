This Was One Hell Of A Pitch Meeting: Amityville In Space

March 4, 2022 | Derek McCaw |

This once was considered “a true story.” It was The Conjuring before The Conjuring (and the Warrens “investigated” the original haunting). The Amityville Horror was a franchise, of sorts, but now it’s like people calling vampires “draculas.” Amityville has just become another generic movie monster. Yeah, it’s a monster and it’s a house, but not to be confused with the House franchise, nor Monster House.

Supposedly, when a monster goes into space, it’s the last straw. (I confess here to enjoying Jason X.) But let’s instead focus on how strangely accessible movie-making has become if you have the dream, the will, and the sheer chutzpah. Because somehow the scariest thing about Amityville in Space is the creeping dread that I know I will watch this because… I have to know. I HAVE TO KNOW!

The description is simply this: The ultimate battle against the Amityville curse begins after the infamous murder house is exorcised from Earth and reappears in outer space. I HAVE TO KNOW!

I HAVE TO KNOW!

I HAVE TO KNOW!

Heaven help me… (sob)… I have to know…

Facebooktwitter

Tags: , ,

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Please enter a valid email address.
GO!
Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again.

Pages

Facebooktwitter