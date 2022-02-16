The Boys Presents: Diabolical On Prime Video

Eager for the next season of the dark and excellent adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s The Boys? Prime Video has a little something to tide you over. The Boys Presents: Diabolical animated anthology series gives us eight shorts that they claim are set in unseen corners of The Boys universe. Look closely. Though voiced by many of the actors from the live-action series, at least one of these episodes gives viewers a more direct taste of the original comics. For that is Simon Pegg voicing Wee Hughie, the character originally designed in his likeness. (Jack Quaid plays Hughie in The Boys; Pegg played his father.)

Karl Urban reprises Butcher, but that’s also Robertson’s design, not the way Urban appears in the series. That’s not a complaint; that’s a feature. Both Pegg and Urban are in the episode “I’m Your Pusher,” written by original co-creator Ennis.

Each episode has a different animation style, following in the footsteps of series like The Animatrix and Disney+’s recent Star Wars: Visions.

From Prime Video: