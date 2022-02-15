Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Goes Metatextual

February 15, 2022 / Derek McCaw /
courtesy Disney+

In a weird way, this looks like it will serve as a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit? At least, it’s in the same universe, where popular cartoon characters can do the “Roger Rabbit” with Roger Rabbit. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers was a beloved part of the Disney Afternoon, but 30 years later, the cartoon stars have to get with the times. Dale even had CG surgery. They’re has-beens getting caught up in their most successful roles, going on a new adventure that may be their first actual adventure, as opposed to being just another TV plot. Or maybe…

That’s the problem with going meta. A whole generation knew Chip ‘n Dale as the Rescue Rangers, and now those kids have all grown up and gone through some issues. So why not cast those kids? John Mulaney and Andy Samberg star as Chip and Dale, and they’re just the top of the comedic star power going into this. (Though maybe Mulaney didn’t watch the show — he claims to have largely been a full-fledged adult from childhood.)

I love the mix of styles. It looks bizarre. It looks fun. And it’s streaming on Disney+ in May, which I think is also a shift in release strategy. I could be wrong, but I think this was originally announced as a theatrical film.

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.