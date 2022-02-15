Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Goes Metatextual

In a weird way, this looks like it will serve as a sequel to Who Framed Roger Rabbit? At least, it’s in the same universe, where popular cartoon characters can do the “Roger Rabbit” with Roger Rabbit. Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers was a beloved part of the Disney Afternoon, but 30 years later, the cartoon stars have to get with the times. Dale even had CG surgery. They’re has-beens getting caught up in their most successful roles, going on a new adventure that may be their first actual adventure, as opposed to being just another TV plot. Or maybe…

That’s the problem with going meta. A whole generation knew Chip ‘n Dale as the Rescue Rangers, and now those kids have all grown up and gone through some issues. So why not cast those kids? John Mulaney and Andy Samberg star as Chip and Dale, and they’re just the top of the comedic star power going into this. (Though maybe Mulaney didn’t watch the show — he claims to have largely been a full-fledged adult from childhood.)

I love the mix of styles. It looks bizarre. It looks fun. And it’s streaming on Disney+ in May, which I think is also a shift in release strategy. I could be wrong, but I think this was originally announced as a theatrical film.