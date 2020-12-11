The Falcon And The Winter Soldier: Marvel's Bad Boys?

They’re bickering buddies in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan return as superheroes The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in the Marvel series of the same name on Disney+. Originally intended to be the first Marvel Studios show on the streaming service, filming was disrupted by COVID-19. It’s back on track and ready for release on March 19 — the stakes are definitely high, but I’m getting a Bad Boys vibe from the relationship between the two leads.

In addition to Mackie and Stan, Daniel Brühl returns as Baron Zemo, last seen in Captain America: Civil War. Scott Eastwood joins in as Johnny Walker, in the comics a Captain America replacement who becomes USAgent. And… is that Syn, the daughter of the Red Skull? If so, it just goes to show that Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios still have plenty of surprises for us.

