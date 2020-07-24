The Fanboy Planet Vidcast: Now On Video For ComicCon@Home

Since all of ComicCon@Home is streaming video on the internet, why not try it for ourselves? Ric will have the audio version posted later, a little tighter and cleaned up, but let us know if this is a format that’s interesting to you.

Derek and Ric talk about expectations for ComicCon@Home, spotlight Marvel’s Annihilation: Scourge and Image’s Adventureman from Matt Fraction and Terry and Rachel Dodson, give a quick plug to the Audible adaptation of The Sandman, and talk about the latest news for DC Universe… oh, and Ric throws in an extra plug that he agrees with Derek about Manifest Destiny by Chris Dingess, Matthew Roberts, and Owen Gieni.

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Any purchases made through Amazon from here may generate revenue.

About Derek McCaw
In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He performs with ComedySportz San Jose and ShakesBEERience, in addition to occasional screenwriting and acting jobs. If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

