The Fanboy Planet Vidcast: Now On Video For ComicCon@Home

Since all of ComicCon@Home is streaming video on the internet, why not try it for ourselves? Ric will have the audio version posted later, a little tighter and cleaned up, but let us know if this is a format that’s interesting to you.

Derek and Ric talk about expectations for ComicCon@Home, spotlight Marvel’s Annihilation: Scourge and Image’s Adventureman from Matt Fraction and Terry and Rachel Dodson, give a quick plug to the Audible adaptation of The Sandman, and talk about the latest news for DC Universe… oh, and Ric throws in an extra plug that he agrees with Derek about Manifest Destiny by Chris Dingess, Matthew Roberts, and Owen Gieni.

