The Punisher Redefined

He’s a problematic character. Not really a hero, and never really was. But fans love the seeming cut and dried approach to punishing criminals, so Frank Castle moved from being a Spider-Man villain to one of Marvel’s top franchises. In the real world, subgroups of police departments have adopted his chest logo. Original co-creator Gerry Conway protested. Marvel responded by publishing a story in which the Punisher made it clear that what he does is not what police should do.

But do those who misunderstood the Punisher (and people, it’s easy to do) read the comics? Hear the protestations? Not when three movies and two Netflix series made more of an impact on pop culture. (Maybe not the first movie.) Let us all be honest — even Disneyland sold Punisher items for a while.

Now Marvel wants to make it clearer. Announced Monday, the new Punisher 13-issue miniseries will provide insight into Frank Castle’s entire life, from childhood to his destiny as the King of Killers serving the evil organization known as The Hand. In that role, he sports a new logo. As cynics have pointed out, it’s a logo that’s a lot easier to trademark than the white skull he’s known for. While they may be right, it’s also right that Marvel does draw a clearer line.

The Punisher has lasted almost 50 years, when his original inspirations in the “Men’s Adventure” pulp genre have fallen away. It’s time to restore the concept that Frank Castle has crossed the line. You may consider his fate tragic, but Frank Castle is not a character to emulate.

