The World Needs Heroes; The DCEU Obliges

Hot on the heels of our latest podcast episode, Warner Bros. decides to make my head explode by giving us first looks at some of the cast of Black Adam: Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and of course, Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson). Sure, they want us to be more excited right now about Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz in The Batman since that opens in a couple of weeks, but… LOOK AT THAT DOCTOR FATE!

No slight against Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, either, but we had a general idea of what he would look like, though the camouflage suit is cool. Same with Ezra Miller as The Flash. Both appeared in Justice League. (And of course, Aquaman is on his second solo film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.) It would be nice to have seen Michael Keaton back in the bat-cowl, but we can’t have everything.