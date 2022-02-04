Fanboy Planet Podcast: The Funtastic World of the DCEU
There is simply no simple way to explain all the connections in the DC Extended Universe, because even the source material refuses to properly connect. But we’ll guide you through it all, and hopefully help you relax and just enjoy it for what it is!
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
