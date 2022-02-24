Video: Derek And Ric Go To Cthulhutown
February 24, 2022 | | Comics, Interviews, Podcast
In which we debate the pronunciation of the Elder Gods’ names, and unlock the mysteries of a delightful family-friendly comics anthology about the end of the world. If you missed the live stream on Tuesday night, here’s the updated video featuring special guests Christian Gossett and Russell Nohelty talking about Cthulhu Is Hard To Spell.
