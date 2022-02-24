Video: Derek And Ric Go To Cthulhutown

February 24, 2022 | Derek McCaw | , ,

In which we debate the pronunciation of the Elder Gods’ names, and unlock the mysteries of a delightful family-friendly comics anthology about the end of the world. If you missed the live stream on Tuesday night, here’s the updated video featuring special guests Christian Gossett and Russell Nohelty talking about Cthulhu Is Hard To Spell.

Facebooktwitter

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer. You can buy his book "I Was Flesh Gordon" on the Amazon link at the right. Email him at editor@fanboyplanet.com.

Recommended

Buy on Bookshoop.org

Support Local Bookstores

Yes, I'd like to contribute to help Fanboy Planet!



Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Please enter a valid email address.
GO!
Something went wrong. Please check your entries and try again.

Pages

Facebooktwitter