Moon Girl Tours The Marvel Universe
It isn’t just because Lunella Lafayette has an animated series coming, but it helps. It really should be because even if you don’t know it, Moon Girl and her pet Devil Dinosaur have been consistently fresh and wonderful character additions to the Marvel Universe since Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos created them in 2015. (Though Devil Dinosaur, created by Jack Kirby, has been around a few decades — and millennia.)
Marvel wants you to know how good Moon Girl is with a series of one-shots this summer that will team her with some of their better-known stars. First up: Miles Morales. Because thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, everybody knows Miles.
From Marvel:
Moon Girl is back to take the entire Marvel Universe by storm! This summer, Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur will star in a series of new one-shots that will pair the super genius with some of Marvel’s biggest heroes. These action-packed adventures will see the fan-favorite hero on a grand tour of the Marvel Universe as she uses her intellect to save the day alongside with the Avengers, the X-Men, and more. With a brand-new solo series on the horizon, these one-shot issues will further cement Moon Girl’s prominence in the Marvel mythos while also providing perfect entry points for readers curious to learn more about the young hero. It all kicks off in June’s MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1 by acclaimed novelist Mohale Mashigo and artist Ig Guara!
“Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true,” Mashigo said. “Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I’ve enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter.”
Don’t miss Moon Girl’s biggest adventures yet when MILES MORALES AND MOON GIRL #1 hits stands on June 6. Check out the covers now and stay tuned for details about Moon Girl’s future adventures including her upcoming solo series!
