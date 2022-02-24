Moon Girl Tours The Marvel Universe

It isn’t just because Lunella Lafayette has an animated series coming, but it helps. It really should be because even if you don’t know it, Moon Girl and her pet Devil Dinosaur have been consistently fresh and wonderful character additions to the Marvel Universe since Brandon Montclare, Amy Reeder, and Natacha Bustos created them in 2015. (Though Devil Dinosaur, created by Jack Kirby, has been around a few decades — and millennia.)

Marvel wants you to know how good Moon Girl is with a series of one-shots this summer that will team her with some of their better-known stars. First up: Miles Morales. Because thanks to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, everybody knows Miles.

From Marvel: