We Can Talk About Bruno: Encanto Animator Renato dos Anjos Speaks

February 27, 2022 | Derek McCaw | ,

Go behind the scenes of Encanto with Head of Animation Renato dos Anjos. Derek and Renato talk about the careful choreography of Encanto’s characters, the depth of detail that animation can achieve, and how to keep refilling the creative cup. Special thanks to the publicists at the Walt Disney Company for arranging this conversation.

You can check out more Encanto artwork by Renato and the other animators at Disney here.

Read more on Noh theater masks.

Derek McCaw

Derek McCaw

In addition to running Fanboy Planet, Derek has written for ActionAce, Daily Radar, Once Upon A Dime, and The Wave. He has contributed stories to Arcana Comics (The Greatest American Hero) and Monsterverse Comics (Bela Lugosi's Tales from the Grave). He has performed with ComedySportz and Silicon Valley Shakespeare, though relocated to Hollywood to... work in an office? If you ever played Eric's Ultimate Solitaire on the Macintosh, it was Derek's voice as The Weasel that urged you to play longer.

