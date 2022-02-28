We Can Talk About Bruno: Encanto Animator Renato dos Anjos Speaks

Go behind the scenes of Encanto with Head of Animation Renato dos Anjos. Derek and Renato talk about the careful choreography of Encanto’s characters, the depth of detail that animation can achieve, and how to keep refilling the creative cup. Special thanks to the publicists at the Walt Disney Company for arranging this conversation.

You can check out more Encanto artwork by Renato and the other animators at Disney here.

Read more on Noh theater masks.

Fanboy Planet is an Amazon affiliate. Purchase made through links on this page may generate revenue for the site.