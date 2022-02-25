Michael Keaton Casts His Bat-Shadow…

February 25, 2022

As the mania (or at least the publicity) for Robert Pattinson in The Batman grows, Sir Michael Keaton would like to remind you who’s really Batman…

In addition to reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming The Flash starring Ezra Miller, Keaton will be the Dark Knight in HBO Max’s Batgirl, which will fully see him reintegrated into DC Films’ “main” universe — if there will be such a thing. Batgirl stars Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, but will also feature J.K. Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon and rumored to have at least an appearance by Jurnee Smollett as Dinah Lance, the Black Canary. Simmons was part of the fabled “Snyderverse” in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and both versions of Justice League, while Smollett was in Birds of Prey, one of the first films to seem to break away from the Snyderverse.

Keaton, of course, first appeared as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman, returned in Batman Returns (natch), and then walked away from the role when Burton left the franchise. Keaton’s likeness can be seen in the current DC Comics series Batman 89.

Batgirl will stream sometime in late 2022, likely after the release of The Flash on November 4, 2022.

