We Only Find Them When They’re Dead First Look

All BOOM! Studios had to say was Al Ewing and science fiction epic. That’s what Ewing has been doing over at Marvel, taking the Immortal Hulk from horror mystery to spiritual journey to hard futuristic science fiction to mind-bending challenges, all while still remembering that, oh yeah, it’s the Hulk. Cutting loose on an original epic is the step I wanted to see him take. With We Only Find Them When They’re Dead, I have a feeling we’ll be getting everything I love about Ewing’s work at Marvel, except without the Marvel characters. (No offense to them — love them — but I’ve gotten a taste for new, original concepts.)

I admit I don’t read any of the Power Rangers books, so I’m not familiar with the work of Ewing’s collaborators on this, Simone Di Meo and Mariasara Miotti. That just means I get to discover someone new to follow. We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #1 lands in comics shops on September 2, 2020.

From BOOM! Studios: