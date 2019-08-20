Bond 25 Finally Gets A Title

It has taken a long time to get here, but at last Bond 25 has an official title – No Time To Die.

In the new film, Bond lives in a tranquil retirement life in Jamaica – one that’s interrupted when CIA agent Felix Leiter shows up asking for help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Of course, this puts Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film will mark Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as James Bond. Also back are Ralph Fiennes as M, Lea Seydoux as Dr. Madeleine Swann, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Jeffrey Wright as Felix, and Christoph Waltz returning as Blofeld.

Dali Benssalah, Billy Magnussen, Ana De Arma, David Dencik, and Lashana Lynch also star while Rami Malek serves as the villain. Cary Joji Fukunaga is directing the film which features a script written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns with Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. It opens April 8th, 2020.