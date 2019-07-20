Comic-Con 2019: The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

During its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Netflix released a new behind-the-scenes video for their upcoming The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance series.

Set before the events in 1982’s The Dark Crystal, the series tells a new epic story realized using classic puppetry blended with cutting-edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying, and the Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power.

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, Helena Bonham-Carter, Eddie Izzard, Andy Samberg, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Mark Strong, Harvey Fierstein, Jason Isaacs, Simon Pegg, Caitriona Balfe, Keegan-Michael Key, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Toby Jones, Theo James, Natalie Dormer, Harris Dickinson, Ralph Ineson, and Shazad Latif all lend their voices to the project.

Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) executive produces the series as well as directs it, while Lisa Henson also executive produces. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will launch on August 30th.