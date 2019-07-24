Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 557: Almost Live From Comic-Con 2019!
Fans as far as the eye can see!
The first of a series of interview shows from Comic-Con International 2019! Featuring:
- Ms. Tree and Quarry author Max Allan Collins!
- Christopher Paul Carey and Win Scott Eckert on universe shattering developments in the Edgar Rice Burroughs Universe!
- Gabe Sanchez and Dan Burt providing the inside story of The Next Door Horror -performing LIVE Friday, July 26 at Pianofight in San Francisco!
And a smattering of Comic-Con gossip as well as the answer to the age-old question “What do you call a group of Harley Quinns?”
Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider
Recorded 7/19/2019
Published 7/23/2019
Photo of Christopher Paul Carey and Win Scott Ecker by Steve Mattsson
