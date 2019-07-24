Fanboy Planet Podcast Episode 557: Almost Live From Comic-Con 2019!

Almost Live From Comic-Con 2019!

The first of a series of interview shows from Comic-Con International 2019! Featuring:

And a smattering of Comic-Con gossip as well as the answer to the age-old question “What do you call a group of Harley Quinns?”

Featuring Derek McCaw and Ric Bretschneider

Recorded 7/19/2019

Published 7/23/2019

Photo of Christopher Paul Carey and Win Scott Ecker by Steve Mattsson