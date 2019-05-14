Jonathan Hickman Restarts With X

If you’re going to get the full transmedia rights back, you might as well flip the table and set the whole thing back up again. So it is with Marvel and the X-Men — though we’ve had many times in the past where the characters start over. We’re not really talking about continuity starting over, but ending one status quo and giving readers a new jumping on point, and people new to the franchise something to hold on to that says “this is how it is in the 2020s…”

For those of us who have been with the X-Men since forever, or at least the 80s, it can be jarring. But if anybody can give it new life, new thought, and a new direction that doesn’t make us miss the old one, it’s Jonathan Hickman. Architect of Marvel’s Infinite event and the man who gave Victor Von Doom everything he ever wanted in Secret Wars, Hickman has a way of deconstructing and reconstructing properties that make for good fiction. I’ll be honest, though — sometimes it also makes your head hurt, in a good way.

This summer, he takes over X-Men, and once again Marvel brings all the previous titles to a close in order to relaunch and redefine the concept in July under Hickman’s purview. And as we all speculate when the merry mutants might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it could be that Hickman has the opportunity to lay the groundwork and be part of what will be the equivalent of Endgame a decade or so from now.

From Marvel: