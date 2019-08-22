One Man, Three Banana Splits

When Warner Bros. announced a horror film version of The Banana Splits, fans’ gut reaction was “hmm…” instead of outrage. Though they have their fans and fond memories, the characters and their music had just been up on the shelf — other than that ridiculously catchy theme song. Which come to think of it is so catchy, it must be demonic. Perhaps their highest profile appearance in the last two decades was in a comic book crossover with Suicide Squad. In the age of Five Nights at Freddy’s, the Banana Splits as figures of terror… makes sense.

Yet one man is still trying to maintain a little of the old charming fun, and I mean that literally — one man is providing the voices of the three speaking Splits. (Snorky the Elephant only honks.) Stepping into the vocal cords of giants like Daws Butler, Allen Melvin, and Paul Winchell, Eric Bauza gets to show off the versatility of his pipes. I got to talk to Eric back at WonderCon, having no idea that he was going to be the Banana Splits. Luckily, Warner Bros. Home Video publicist Gary Miereanu supplied us with video updates providing a window into Bauza’s banana thought process for this film, out now on digital and coming to blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, August 27.

From Warner Bros. Home Video: