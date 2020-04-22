Russian Doll Creator Set For New Star Wars Series

Leslye Headland, co-creator and showrunner of the critically-acclaimed Netflix time loop series Russian Doll, will spearhead a new live-action Star Wars series for Disney+.

Story details are under wraps, but it is said to be a female-centric series taking place in a different part of the universe’s timeline than other projects. Headland is said to be attached to both write and serve as showrunner on the series with the show currently staffing.

Headland worked on shows such as Terriers, Blunt Talk, and Black Monday, along with writing and directing the films Bachelorette and Sleeping with Other People. Headland is currently under an overall deal at Fox 21 Television Studios.

Her show joins The Mandalorian, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, and a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna.