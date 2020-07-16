The Original New Original Wonder Woman Comes To Blu-Ray

As good as Gal Gadot is, for a couple of generations, there’s only one Wonder Woman: Lynda Carter. Her theme song sticks in people’s heads, even if the words sometimes get a little jumbled. We all know at least “Get us out from under, Wonder Womannnnnn…” (And I really hope that plays somewhere in Wonder Woman 1984.) Carter’s spinning transformation quickly became iconic, and people still recognize it, even if they didn’t watch the series.

For three seasons on two networks, there was only one Wonder Woman. There was even only one actor playing Steve Trevor, though Lyle Waggoner played identical father and son with the same name. (There was an earlier Wonder Woman TV movie, starring Cathy Lee Crosby and Ricardo Montalban, but it was… different.)

Confused? Don’t be. You may have caught Wonder Woman in re-runs, or if you’re a DC Universe subscriber, enjoyed it there. And now Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has the complete series coming on blu-ray July 28, 2020, so you can sort it all out on your own time, with full enjoyment. It has a few extras, though unfortunately Carter only adds commentary to the pilot and one episode. Still, it’s a fondly remembered series (which spawned the recent DC comic Wonder Woman ’77). Some episodes are still fun, especially those with Diana’s younger sister Drusilla, the screen debut of Debra Winger. I look forward to the deep dive, like Diana diving off of the cliffs of Paradise Island into the ocean.

Check out the full information below:

Wonder Woman, the beloved 1970s live-action television series starring Lynda Carter, has been remastered and is coming to Blu-ray™! Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on July 28, 2020. Save the world? That’s a man’s job. Then along comes star-spangled Wonder Woman with her bullet-deflecting bracelets and golden lariat to set everyone straight. With Lynda Carter staring as the title character, Season One features adventures in Wonder Woman’s original World War II era, while Seasons Two and Three whoosh forward to the disco-loving ‘70s. Times change. The need to smash evil, calamity and injustice does not. The Wonder Woman: The Complete Collection Blu-ray box set (USA $64.99 SRP, Canada $69.99 CAN) comes complete with all 59 episodes, plus the treasured pilot movie, across 10 discs. Bonus features include:

• Audio commentary of the pilot movie by Lynda Carter & executive producer Douglas S. Cramer

• Audio commentary by Lynda Carter on episode, “My Teenage Idol is Missing”

• Featurette – Beauty, Brawn and Bulletproof Bracelets: A Wonder Woman Retrospective

• Featurette – Revolutionizing a Classic: From Comic Book to Television

• Featurette – Wonder Woman: The Ultimate Feminist Icon The TV movie pilot, The New Original Wonder Woman, premiered on November 7, 1975 on ABC. The first season of the series, Wonder Woman, debuted February 16, 1977 on ABC. The second and third seasons of the series aired on CBS, with the final original episode premiering on September 11, 1979. The Wonder Woman series starred Lynda Carter in the title role as both Wonder Woman and her alter ego, Diana Prince, Lyle Waggoner as Steve Trevor, and Debra Winger as Wonder Girl/Drusilla. First season regulars included Beatrice Colen as Etta Candy, and Richard Eastham as General Philip Blankenship. Noteworthy guest stars included such luminaries of the era as singer/actor Rick Springfield, Red Buttons, Roy Rogers, Roddy McDowall, Frank Gorshin, Celeste Holm, Martin Mull, Dick Gautier, Ron Ely, Gary Burghoff, Leif Garrett, Ed Begley Jr., Dick Van Patten, Eve Plumb, Philip Michael Thomas, Cloris Leachman, Gavin MacLeod, Carolyn Jones, Joan Van Ark, Robert Reed, Anne Francis, John Saxon and many more.

