Video: Carson Of Venus Returns! (With The Edgar Rice Burroughs Universe In Tow)

We live streamed a conversation with Christopher Paul Carey, writer/editor and Director of Publishing at Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. But first, Ric and I reviewed the new Edgar Rice Burroughs Universe novel by Matt Betts, Carson of Venus: The Edge of All Worlds, releasing on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, and available NOW for pre-order through Amazon and erburroughs.com!

